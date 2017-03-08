FRESNO

Fresno still working to clean up discolored water but EPA says they are complying with rules

EMBED </>More News Videos

The City of Fresno is still working to clear up the discolored water problem in Northeast Fresno and hoping to head off problems in other parts of the city. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The City of Fresno is still working to clear up the discolored water problem in Northeast Fresno and hoping to head off problems in other parts of the city.

The city's northeast surface water treatment plant is back online. It was shut down six months ago as the city switched to well water to try and figure out why its water was corroding metal plumbing in homes.

City Public Utilities Director Thomas Esqueda says the research is still underway and the city is also hoping to prevent problems when a new treatment plant goes online.

"We are really getting set up to run the Southeast surface water treatment plant, a year in advance working on that-- trying to see what the optimum corrosion control chemistry we can to there, working with the state looking at all the different options."

The City of Fresno issued a news release Wednesday saying the Environmental Protection Agency found the city was complying with what's known as the lead and copper rule.

The rule requires the city to routinely monitor the lead level in the water of homes built during the 1980's with copper plumbing. However, most of the corrosion and lead problems in Northeast Fresno occurred in homes not covered by the rule.
Related Topics:
societydrinking waterwaterfresnoenvironmental protection agencyFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Fresno police looking for 3 men in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman
Now-former Fresno police officer facing charges for knocking out teen
CHP pulls over car in Fresno, finds man had been shot
New baby rhino seen by crowds for first time as Fresno Chaffee Zoo makes changes
More fresno
SOCIETY
Baby hippo at Cincinnati Zoo gets ramp for her pool
On eve of International Women's Day a defiant girl statue emerges on Wall St
Women gather all over the world in honor of International Women's Day
Celebs reflect on International Women's Day
More Society
Top Stories
Now-former Fresno police officer facing charges for knocking out teen
Fresno police looking for 3 men in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman
Man convicted of peeping in bathroom at Caruthers rest stop faces charges for doing it again
3 killed in HWY 99 crash in Merced, CHP says
Survey finds flavored tobacco products easier to get than fruits and vegetables in Central CA
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Clovis Police look for necklace thief
Mother and newborn endure violent home invasion
Show More
3.7 earthquake strikes near Pinnacles National Park, USGS says
VIDEO: Pennsylvania daycare worker pushes girl, 4, down stairs
CHP pulls over car in Fresno, finds man had been shot
Dos Palos High School employee caught on camera fighting 18-year-old students
Well known Fresno City College wrestler dies in tragic accident
More News
Top Video
Fresno police looking for 3 men in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman
Now-former Fresno police officer facing charges for knocking out teen
Man convicted of peeping in bathroom at Caruthers rest stop faces charges for doing it again
Survey finds flavored tobacco products easier to get than fruits and vegetables in Central CA
More Video