Fresno student recounts experiencing historic day in Washington DC
A Central High School student was one of several hundred students who heard from history makers, like soccer player Abby Wambach, director Spike Lee, and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The history made this weekend isn't lost on Valley visitors.

Central High School sophomore Kristalina Arganda watched the inauguration from the National Mall, as part of the Envision Career and Leadership Group.

They also visited several historical landmarks. Her group of several hundred students heard from history makers, like soccer player Abby Wambach, director Spike Lee, and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala.

"I thought it was really cool listening to their stories and what happened to them," Arganda said. "And I wonder what my future's going to be like. I mean, anything could happen."

Arganda says she was inspired by all the speeches, but Wambach's might have been the most memorable. She told the group not to let anything stand in the way of their dreams.
Fresno Police holds outreach panel to connect with community
Tourists flock to Yosemite after entrance fee waived for the holiday
Fresno Police holds outreach panel to connect with community
Fresno charity helps Hotel California tenants turn around lives
Selma residents build Little Libraries for neighborhoods
Sci-fi art show with powerful statement currently on display in Visalia
Fresno charity helps Hotel California tenants turn around lives
Family holds vigil for man beaten to death in Central Fresno
Fresno Police investigating shooting in southeast Fresno that leaves 4 injured
Man dies after crashing into power pole in Clovis
People on why they came to Women's March on Washington
