Fresno student recounts experiencing historic day in Washington DC

The history made this weekend isn't lost on Valley visitors.Central High School sophomore Kristalina Arganda watched the inauguration from the National Mall, as part of the Envision Career and Leadership Group.They also visited several historical landmarks. Her group of several hundred students heard from history makers, like soccer player Abby Wambach, director Spike Lee, and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala."I thought it was really cool listening to their stories and what happened to them," Arganda said. "And I wonder what my future's going to be like. I mean, anything could happen."Arganda says she was inspired by all the speeches, but Wambach's might have been the most memorable. She told the group not to let anything stand in the way of their dreams.