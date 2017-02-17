FRESNO

Fresno students deliver hundreds of teddy bears for police to pass to kids

The stuffed animals will be distributed by officers to children they encounter on calls, especially kids who experience a traumatic event. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Some young Fresno students made a heartfelt delivery Thursday in hopes of bringing some comfort to other kids during tough times.

The group of boys and girls from Manchester Gate stopped by Fresno's Central Policing District Station to drop off bags full of teddy bears.

The stuffed animals will be distributed by officers to children they encounter on calls, especially kids who experience a traumatic event.

"We put up flyers around our school and we asked the kids around our school to help donate teddy bears," student Kou Her said. "It makes me feel proud that our school is helping and I'm pretty sure that my friends feel the same way too."

The students belong to the Kids Kiwanis Club. They collected and donated a total of 348 teddy bears today.
