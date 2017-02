A local yoga studio is helping a fellow yogi through her recovery after she just beat cancer.Blue Moon Yoga sold cupcakes to raise money for emotional and financial support. And in just one day, they raised $4,000 for Deb Peterson.It's the ninth year they've sold cupcakes for cancer, each year giving their donations to a different person or organization affected by cancer.This year, their $4,000 donation for Deb is the largest amount of money they've raised in one day.