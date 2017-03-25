FresYes Fest draws thousands to Downtown Fresno

Thousands of people wrapped up a long day of FresYes Fest fun at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company.They hosted the event for the fifth year at their Downtown Fresno brewery. There were 13 local foods trucks, six live music acts and more than a dozen vendors packed into their outdoor property.Every year, Tioga Sequoia makes a limited edition tribute beer, and this year it's a baseball-themed beer.Two dollars from every beer sold at the event will be donated to the Fresno Grizzlies' Junior Grizzlies, which is a challenger league that allows kids with disabilities to play baseball.