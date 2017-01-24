Fulton Street is beginning to take shape in Downtown Fresno

The sights and sounds of construction have become synonymous with a large stretch of Downtown Fresno, and it's an indicator that Fulton Mall is getting closer to becoming Fulton Street."We're about 50 percent done with the physical work," said Randall Morrison, Deputy City Engineer.The recent wave of wet weather may have put some construction on hold, but Morrison said the project is running on time and within budget."They've been moving around and trying to strategically place and work in certain areas so they aren't impacted as much, but it does play a factor in construction and we're just working with the contractor and making sure that we minimize that impact."Ground breaking on the $20 million reconstruction project started in March of last year. The street won't be open to traffic till the project is complete. While there is still plenty of work to be done, they are anticipating an opening as early as May."You will start to see more of the fences open up and allow for pedestrian pathways, wider sidewalks will start to become available," said Morrison.The path ways will prove beneficial to businesses that have remained open throughout construction."We just couldn't be happier that we finally see some difference and people will have easier and better access to get to our business," said Liz Sanchez of Casa De Tamales.Sanchez opened Casa De Tamales on Fulton Mall, between Inyo and Tulare, six weeks before ground breaking."It's been challenging, to say the least."Sanchez said she was able to stay open thanks to loyal patrons, and as for battling the less than optimal visibility."We have out flyers," she said. "We go out to the surrounding businesses reminding them that we're here."When it comes to the aesthetics, the signature art pieces are being restored through a sub-contracted art conservator. As the streetscape comes together, they will begin the installation.