Fundraising continues to save Saint Helen's School of Fresno from closing

Students and their families in Fresno are fighting to save a Catholic school from shutting down at the end of this month.Saint Helen's School of Fresno is being forced to close its doors because of years of financial struggles. Dozens came out Sunday to enjoy wine and paint night at the school for additional donations as they try to inch closer to their goal."Through the gracious efforts of our community, we were able to put on this event," organizer Yolanda Castro said. "We're really excited to be here and happy that everyone came together to keep our school open."Parents and supporters have raised more than $240,000 for the school since March 10. But another $340,000 is needed to meet the nearly $600,000 in debt dating back seven years.If you weren't able to make it, the school is still taking donations online.