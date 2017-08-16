"Futures worth Fighting For," telethon to benefit Valley Children's Hospital

At Valley Children's Hospital in Madera County specialists like Dr. Clifton Huang love to bring good news to patients. For more than a year and a half 17-year-old Jacob Duran suffered symptoms from a condition called Crohn's Disease."I felt like my stomach every night was kind of upset. It didn't feel good and I would toss and turn around in my bed. It wasn't very good."Dr. Huang treats young patients for conditions like Colitis and Crohn's which causes the immune system to attack the gastrointestinal system. After several treatments Jacob's ailment is now in remission."Well Jacob right now is just like any other 17-year-old boy, so he has the capacity to live normal so that is what we are so happy for."The diagnosis brought relief to Jacob's family.James Duran, Jacob's father, said, "As parents, it's something that you don't want your kid go through, but seeing him today and how he's acting and how he feels-- very good to see that."The phone banks are in place for Thursday's telethon so you can call in with a generous donation as Children's continues to expand its service area."North of Modesto, south to the LA County line, and sometimes beyond depending on the sub-specialty needed for service for a patient," said Rob Saroyan, Foundation President.Saroyan said staffers are always inspired by the annual telethon.Thursday, here on ABC30, beginning with AM Live, we'll have live reports throughout the day from the telethon telling you how you can donate to Valley Children's Hospital.