MADERA COUNTY

"Futures worth Fighting For," telethon to benefit Valley Children's Hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

Thursday, here on ABC30, beginning with AM Live, we'll have live reports throughout the day from the telethon telling you how you can donate to Valley Children's Hospital. (KFSN)

By
MADERA COUNTY (KFSN) --
At Valley Children's Hospital in Madera County specialists like Dr. Clifton Huang love to bring good news to patients. For more than a year and a half 17-year-old Jacob Duran suffered symptoms from a condition called Crohn's Disease.

"I felt like my stomach every night was kind of upset. It didn't feel good and I would toss and turn around in my bed. It wasn't very good."

Dr. Huang treats young patients for conditions like Colitis and Crohn's which causes the immune system to attack the gastrointestinal system. After several treatments Jacob's ailment is now in remission.

"Well Jacob right now is just like any other 17-year-old boy, so he has the capacity to live normal so that is what we are so happy for."

The diagnosis brought relief to Jacob's family.

James Duran, Jacob's father, said, "As parents, it's something that you don't want your kid go through, but seeing him today and how he's acting and how he feels-- very good to see that."

The phone banks are in place for Thursday's telethon so you can call in with a generous donation as Children's continues to expand its service area.

"North of Modesto, south to the LA County line, and sometimes beyond depending on the sub-specialty needed for service for a patient," said Rob Saroyan, Foundation President.

Saroyan said staffers are always inspired by the annual telethon.

Thursday, here on ABC30, beginning with AM Live, we'll have live reports throughout the day from the telethon telling you how you can donate to Valley Children's Hospital.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societytelephonefundraiserValley childrens hospitalmadera countyMadera County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MADERA COUNTY
Madera police issue phone scam warning
Gaming group who helped get Chukchansi back up and running suing tribal group claiming they are owed millions
Man killed after confronting suspected marijuana growers on Madera County property, authorities say
Thieves target Oakhurst store twice in two nights
More madera county
SOCIETY
Powerball $430M jackpot is 9th largest in game's history
500 Club in Clovis shut down after State Attorney General's Office issues emergency closure order
FUSD middle school students treated to brand new water filling station
Downtown Fresno changing as renovations continue
More Society
Top Stories
Fresno homeless population increases, no shelter available for most
500 Club in Clovis shut down after State Attorney General's Office issues emergency closure order
Powerball $430M jackpot is 9th largest in game's history
More than 200 fire crews in Yosemite National Park trying suppress the South Fork Fire
3 suspects in the shooting death of Christopher Leon in custody, police asking for help finding 3 more
HCCA Lawyer sends cease and desist letter to TRMC board members
Fresno man admits to killing wife and her new lover, but won't admit to murder
FULL VIDEO: Mother of woman killed during Charlottesville violence speaks out
Show More
Pepper spray used during argument in Tarpey Village McDonald's
Man injured in Fresno County shooting, suspect arrested
Amid resignations, Trump announces end to manufacturing council
5 missing after report of downed Army helicopter off Hawaii
Dangerous stretch of road creating problems for one Fresno County community
More News
Top Video
2 measures on the ballot in special election to keep police department funded in Mendota
500 Club in Clovis shut down after State Attorney General's Office issues emergency closure order
HCCA Lawyer sends cease and desist letter to TRMC board members
Fresno homeless population increases, no shelter available for most
More Video