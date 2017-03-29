These giant panda cubs stepped outside for the first time Monday.
Seven-month-old twins Ya Lun and Xi Lun, who were born on September 3, 2016, explored their outdoor habitat at Zoo Atlanta on a supervised practice.
"One important step for them spending time outside is that we have to make sure they can climb out of the dry moat in the outdoor habitat on their own," keeper Shauna explained on the zoo's website.
Along with the outdoor fun, they were also given time to get reacquainted with their mother, Lun Lun.
'We also gave Lun Lun some alone time out there to reacquaint herself with the habitat,' the keeper said.
