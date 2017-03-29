SOCIETY

Twin giant panda cubs explore Zoo habitat for the first time

EMBED </>More News Videos

Twin giant panda cubs explore at Zoo Atlanta. (Youtube/Zoo Atlanta)

These giant panda cubs stepped outside for the first time Monday.

Seven-month-old twins Ya Lun and Xi Lun, who were born on September 3, 2016, explored their outdoor habitat at Zoo Atlanta on a supervised practice.

"One important step for them spending time outside is that we have to make sure they can climb out of the dry moat in the outdoor habitat on their own," keeper Shauna explained on the zoo's website.

Along with the outdoor fun, they were also given time to get reacquainted with their mother, Lun Lun.

'We also gave Lun Lun some alone time out there to reacquaint herself with the habitat,' the keeper said.
Related Topics:
societyanimalcute animalsfeel gooddistraction
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Fresno State holds Garlanding Ceremony to honor Cesar Chavez
Mom spreads important message on car seat safety
Fresno pastor pulls off stunning win on Wheel of Fortune
Traffic Ticket Amnesty Program coming to an end
More Society
Top Stories
Fresno pastor pulls off stunning win on Wheel of Fortune
It's over: Britain files for divorce from the European Union
Victims identified in crash near Hanford leaving 3 dead, including 13-year-old
Woman in custody after 'criminal' incident near Capitol; police say 'no nexus to terrorism'
What we don't know about Nunes' White House grounds visit
10 reputed Bonanno crime family members arrested in New York City
Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for pair of serial burglars
Show More
County Supervisors determined to keep anti-marijuana policies in Fresno County
Local political expert talks about latest controversy involving Rep. Devin Nunes
Woman locks herself in 150-foot crane over downtown LA
420 tons of hay catch fire in Fresno County
New mental health hospital getting closer to completion in Merced
More News
Top Video
National Vietnam Veterans Day
Fresno pastor pulls off stunning win on Wheel of Fortune
VIDEO: Motorcyclist crashes over cliff into Angeles National Forest
Victims identified in crash near Hanford leaving 3 dead, including 13-year-old
More Video