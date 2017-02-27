Girl power to take over the Fresno Convention Center this weekend

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --Girl power is going to be taking over the Central Valley because we are just days away from the Girls World Expo.
The event is about empowering young women throughout the nation, and for a second year, the Girls World Expo is making its way to Downtown Fresno.
The one day event is for girls 11-18 and offers workshops and displays on everything from college, career choices and nutrition to body image and self defense. Seminars are set to cover hot topics like bullying, self-esteem and managing relationships.
The Girls World Expo takes place this Sunday from 12pm to 4pm at the Doubletree and Fresno Convention Center.
Admission is free for all girls who register online at girlsworldexpo.com