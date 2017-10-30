A local Girl Scout received honors for creating an art guide for Downtown Fresno.Miranda Deis is from Fresno and takes people on a guided tour from Inyo to Divisadero.The art tour of Downtown Fresno takes attendees up Fulton Street and through the Fresno Mural District. Deis created the tour called Mad's Downtown Art Guide for Kids because she wanted to combine two of her passions, Downtown Fresno, and art."I think it's important to enrich kids lives with art so they can see things that are new here," said Deis.Deis received the Girl Scout's Silver Award, which is the second highest honor Girl Scouts can receive.Deis says her goal for the program is to enrich the lives of Central Valley residents.