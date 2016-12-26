Girls receive customized teddy bears with late grandpa's voice for Christmas

The girls received the teddy bears from their aunt Andrea, and were brought to tears after realizing it was their grandpa's voice coming from the bear. Their grandfather " tragically died of a stroke during a robbery at a car wash last year," according to Storyful.
Video of the girls receiving the bears was retweeted over 58,000 times on Twitter.
so my grandpa passed away tragically about a year ago and my aunt got my sisters a teddy bear that has a recording of my grandpas voice??? pic.twitter.com/zdjUaghISr— yenn (@y_jennifer2974) December 25, 2016
"Very very original, subtle and touching gift," wrote one Twitter user.
"This is the most beautiful thing ever," wrote another.