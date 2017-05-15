SOCIETY

A teacher launched a GoFundMe campaign to give every child at her school a bike

EMBED </>More Videos

A teacher's GoFundMe campaign brought her students nothing but joy. (GoFudMe)

When first-grade teacher Katie Blomquist realized that one of her students had never owned a bike she decided to start a campaign to give every student at Pepperhill Elementary School in North Charleston, South Carolina a brand-new bike.

"I chose a bike because a bike represents so many things, the main being joy," Blomquist told ABC.

Within seven months she was able to raise more than $80,000 for bikes, helmets and locks for 650 students at the South Carolina school.

Seeing the sense of joy that her students had in receiving their bikes inspired Blomquist to create a on-profit organization that aims too help spread joy to other kids across the country.
Related Topics:
societyteacherfeel good
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Watch this orphaned kangaroo open its eyes
Valley teen wows school by driving tractor to prom night
Arte Americas hosts 19th Mother's Day Brunch in Downtown Fresno
Clovis student wins state spelling bee three years running
More Society
Top Stories
Fallen Fresno County Deputy Rod Lucas has name engraved on National Law Enforcement Memorial
Unprecedented global cyberattack 'an urgent call' to action, homeland security adviser says
US accuses Syria of killing thousands, burning bodies in crematorium
12 injured, 2 children ejected, in two vehicle crash near Tulare
Police searching for woman who escaped from Delano jail
Suspects yell "search warrant" before invading Fowler home, victims say; authorities discover pot grow inside
Researcher 'accidentally' stops spread of 'unprecedented' global cyberattack
Show More
Worst of global cyberattack may be yet to come, law enforcement official says
Powers Boothe, Emmy-winning character actor known for villain roles, dies at 68
Man arrested after passenger dies during suspected DUI crash in Tulare County
Fresno State Softball receives NCAA at-large bid
Suspected drunk driver collides into brand-new BMWs at Northwest Fresno dealership
More News
Top Video
Fallen Fresno County Deputy Rod Lucas has name engraved on National Law Enforcement Memorial
12 injured, 2 children ejected, in two vehicle crash near Tulare
Made in the Valley: Merced Screw Products
Fresno Grizzlies hold Bark in the Park event
More Video