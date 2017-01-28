SOCIETY

Graffiti mural art on display at Calwa Park festival

Besides helping to give the park a fresh look the annual event was also held to remember graffiti icon Lord Bizare. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A colorful display of art came to Fresno County Saturday as graffiti artists from around the country honored an icon.

More than 70 murals were painted during Bizare Art Fest at Calwa Park. Besides helping to give the park a fresh look, the annual event was also held to remember graffiti icon Lord Bizare.

Organizers say the project also helps to educate the community about the art form while taking away some of the stigmas.

"These guys aren't just what you think, when you hear graffiti. They're business owners, they're family men, they're tattoo artists. They're utilising their art to do something positive for the community," organizer Serena Lujon said.

This was the fourth year of the event and organizers say it grows each year.
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
