Grandmother of five wins $1.2 million dollars from Scratchers ticket bought in Northeast Fresno

James W Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Fast 'N Esy Chevron station proved to be Fast 'N Esy cash for a Grandmother of five.

Helen Yonangitti bought a "$2 Set for Life" Scratchers ticket at the gas station located at 4003 East Ashlan Avenue in Northeast Fresno.

It wound up being a worthy investment that turned out to be $1.2 million winner.

According to the Lottery, the grandmother of five arrived with some members of her family to claim the ticket at the California Lottery's Central Valley District Office. "It's wonderful," Yonangitti said of her good fortune. She also praised the California Lottery. "Thank you," she said. "I love you guys!"

"Since I lost my husband 11 years ago, it's been hard. My daughters have been helping. I owe them a lot," Yonangitti explained. "Anytime I need something, they take care of me."

The Fast 'N Esy Chevron station is receiving a $6,000 retailer bonus from the Lottery just for selling the winning ticket.
