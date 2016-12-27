SOCIETY

88-year-old grandpa playing Speak Out makes for hilarious viral video
The game Speak Out turns to teeth out in this viral video./Amy Metcalf Taylor (KTRK)

CINCINNATI, OH --
A grandfather in Ohio has become an internet star after his hilarious attempt at playing the game Speak Out.

Speak Out is a popular game where people try to say different phrases while wearing a mouthpiece. It's not as easy as it sounds. Just ask Don Briggs, also known as Poppy to his family.

Briggs was spending Christmas with his family when his granddaughter, Amy Metcalf Taylor, busted out Speak Out for the children to play.

"I told him I had a game for us to play after dinner, and we told him how to play it," Taylor said.

Taylor said they all took their turns, but when it came to Poppy, he put the mouthpiece in backwards, which caused an outburst of laughter throughout the house.

"He was saying his card, and we all saw his teeth starting to come loose," Taylor said.

The game Speak Out made Poppy's teeth fall out!

"We all started screaming. He made a face at my daughter, and out they came on the floor," Taylor said.

Taylor happened to be recording the hysterical moment and posted the video on her Facebook page, and when the video hit 100 views, she said Poppy was shocked.


"Poppy said, 'OMG. People want to see my teeth fly out?'" Taylor said.

The video has been viewed more than 12 million times since Taylor posted it on Facebook on Dec. 25.

Taylor said that people all over the world have been thanking her for sharing the video. She said she's glad she and Poppy could help spread a little holiday cheer.
