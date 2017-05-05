FRESNO

Grizzlies mascot officiates couples wedding at Chukchansi Park

A couple of baseball fans decided to tie the knot with Chukchansi Park as the backdrop. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A couple of baseball fans decided to tie the knot with Chukchansi Park as the backdrop.

Fresno Grizzlies mascot Parker was there "officiating"-- or helping to officiate-- as Daniel and Stephanie Rivas say their vows.

Last year several couples participated in the Fresno Grizzlies Big Fat Fresno Wedding Show. They went all out for this wedding-- with more guests invited and a catered dinner.

The newlyweds said it has been a long time coming as they have been together for six years. As for the unique venue-- the couple said it just made sense since they got engaged at the ballpark just two weeks ago.

If you are wondering-- Parker the Mascot is actually an ordained minister.

Two other couples were also married right after the Rivas' and baseball fans were invited to renew their vows all game long.
