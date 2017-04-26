Grizzly Fest is about to take over Chukchansi Park

Chukchansi Park will soon transform from a baseball diamond into one of the biggest music events to ever rock the Valley. If you've never heard of it-- it's called Grizzly Fest.Saturday an eclectic blend of performers from around the globe will take over five stages in and around the downtown ball park during the all-day event."It's not just hip-hop, it's not just rock, it's not just reggae-- it's everything coming together in one," said Aren Hekimian, Grizzly Fest promoter.The annual music festival is the brain child of Aren Hekimian who started the event four years ago."What I do is-- what is Fresno and what do people of Fresno like? And then I mesh it all together and we throw some tacos on the side."A chance to enjoy some great food while rocking out to performers like hip hop legend E-40. Grammy Award winners Lupe Fiasco and Rebelution also headline the lineup. While recording artist and Fresno's own Fashawn will anchor the festival from one of the main stages."Artists who personify longevity like E-40, even if you don't know his music you definitely know his brand-- having people like that on this festival just helps solidify it," said Fashawn.Organizers are expecting 10,000 to 12,000 people to attend Saturday's festival."People who come early on they see some bands they want to see, they sit down, they relax, enjoy the weather, then later on in the night they go back on the field to see some bands they want to see. So we open it up-- the stadium is open on the field or other stages around the park," said Hekimian.VIP tickets are sold out but you can still get in by going online or by purchasing tickets at the Grizzlies box office for about $50.