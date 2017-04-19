Growing memorial in the streets of Central Fresno after shooting spree

In the wake of Tuesday's deadly shooting spree, there is heartbreak in the streets of Central Fresno and growing memorials for the victims.The violence ended after three and half minutes with a quiet arrest but the pain it caused, remains loud and clear.Regina Collins of Fresno said, "It hurts, it hurts-- just innocent people."She stood in a place of mourning-- a memorial at Catholic Charities for the victims."It's sad that things like this happen in our world, it was just so close to home," Collins added.Just a few feet away, a visible scar-- blood stains on the blacktop where police say, Kori Muhammad shot and Killed David Jackson. The scene was almost too much for Andrea Hernandez, "I just can't believe this happened," she said.Hernandez knew Mark Gassett, the second victim on Fulton Street, "It just hit hard-- really hard, it's sad," she added, "they were fathers, husbands, brothers, uncles"For some, like Phyllis Cervantes, Prayer helps ease the pain, "I cry, it's bad, bad."There are two other memorial-- marking the path of a killer and the two other lives lost.Harrison Barrett said, "I think it's important to show people they're loved and that they are not alone."The parking lot of Catholic Charities is where the final shots were fired and where Barrett said the healing will begin. He dropped off daffodils, symbolizing hope for a fresh start after tragedy."It's a new beginning for the community to come together and move forward," Barrett said.