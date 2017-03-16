U.S. & WORLD

Hacked? McDonald's Corporation to Trump: 'You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President'

EMBED </>More News Videos

The McDonald's Corp. tweet insulting Trump was deleted about 20 minutes after it was posted. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Could McDonald's be a victim of the latest hack or was it the sneaky Hamburglar?

You might not hear President Donald Trump say "I'm lovin' it" any time soon about the golden arches. McDonald's Corporation's Twitter account insulted the president this morning.

The tweet that was posted around 8:20 a.m., has since been deleted, but it read:

"@realdonaldtrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands."

Twitters users, of course, immediately responded to what may or may not be a result of a hack.


McDonald's Corp was still responding to customers on Twitter and thanking them for eating at the fast-food restaurant, even after the tweet.


After about an hour, the company addressed the tweet claiming their account had been compromised.
Report a typo to the ABC13.com digital staff

Related Topics:
societybuzzworthymcdonald'sPresident Donald Trumpbarack obamafast food restaurantfoodviraltwitteru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
Passenger's battery-operated headphones explode mid-flight
MUST-SEE: Woman escapes alleged kidnapping
Find out the most popular Disney princesses by state
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Madera Co couple tie Guinness World Record after Nigerian Dwarf Goat gives birth
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
Fresno County Correctional Officer shot last year at jail showing progress in recovery
Mosquito season starting early and so are the efforts in the Valley to stop bugs from biting
More Society
Top Stories
Construction workers find remains near Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino
DOJ investigation finds 8 people in Fresno County stole from the dead, one used money to pay for sex
Trump wants to slash State Department budget by 28 percent
Trump budget: Defense spending a priority over agency money
Video shows moment that caused suspect to shoot himself in Hawthorne
A federal judge in Maryland has blocked President Donald Trump's revised travel ban
North Valley school rallying around family of 11-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash
Show More
Walmart ends plans for distribution center in Merced, city says
Mom: Clogged 911 calls led to baby's death in Dallas
Demand for downtown Visalia property is strong, including new residential project
MUST-SEE: Woman escapes alleged kidnapping
Mosquito season starting early and so are the efforts in the Valley to stop bugs from biting
More News
Top Video
DOJ investigation finds 8 people in Fresno County stole from the dead, one used money to pay for sex
Construction workers find remains near Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino
Video shows moment that caused suspect to shoot himself in Hawthorne
Fire destroys trailer home in Southeast Fresno
More Video