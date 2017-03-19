SOCIETY

Monday marks International Day of Happiness

(Shutterstock)

Monday's a great day to spread joy: It's International Day of Happiness!

The holiday was started to promote happiness and well being for people around the world. It was first celebrated in 2013, after the United Nations had recognized happiness as a "fundamental goal" two years earlier. It is celebrated every year on March 20.

Here are ideas for how to celebrate the holiday, from Action for Happiness, the nonprofit movement who coordinates the day:

-Do a random act of kindness

-Find someone who deserves a "thank you"

-Tell someone what you love about them

-Learn about the practice of "mindfulness"

-List three positive things about your day

-Focus on your strengths

-Volunteer in your community
Related Topics:
societyhappinessunited nationswatercoolerbuzzworthy
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Dozens beautify Fresno as part of Sikh Environment Day
Women's Tech Conference held in Downtown Fresno
Fresno police officers run L.A. marathon in full uniform
Downtown Fresno event encourages students to make a difference
More Society
Top Stories
Early morning fire at Fresno apartment burns man, displaces 12
$1 million lawsuit adds twist to embezzlement case at Fresno County fruit company
Man in critical condition after fire breaks out at Visalia home
Fresno neighbors asking for help identifying suspect in yard sale thefts
Man dead after being hit by car in Downtown Fresno
Heartbroken Fresno vet surprised with new bike
Fresno veteran heartbroken after thief steals bike
Show More
OC waiter fired after asking diners for proof of residency
Man recovering after being stabbed in neck in East-Central Fresno
Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90
Fresno church's medical mission to bring eyesight to refugees continues despite setback
1 person killed in 3 car collision in East Central Fresno
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos