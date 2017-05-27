SOCIETY

Harvard grad overcomes drug addiction, homelessness

EMBED </>More Videos

A Harvard graduate overcame homelessness, prostitution and drug addiction to get her diploma. (KTRK)

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts --
Norma Heath's journey to graduation contained a few more road bumps than most people's.

Not long ago, Heath hit rock bottom. Twelve years old when her family moved to Boston from Honduras, Heath descended into years of darkness when she became involved in substance abuse and prostitution.

But two years ago, Heath showed up at a women's shelter called Rosie's Place, where she found a home and hope.

"This goal thing is good! Once you start reaching them you say, 'Hey! I want to graduate from Harvard!'" Heath told ABC. "And the girl said, 'You can do it!'"

Heath, now 51 years old, began taking extension courses at Harvard, and earlier this week, she received a bachelor's degree in psychology.

Her goal now is to help others.

"A lot of people that could use the help, the inspiration, that's what I'll be thinking about. All the lives I'm going to touch," Heath said.

From homeless to Harvard, Heath is living proof that it's never too late to achieve your dreams.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societybe inspiredgraduationgood newsu.s. & worldMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Selma teen on a mission to help foster children
Valley veterans honored during Clovis ceremony
Porterville service members honored during ceremony, 77 new banners raised
Memorial Day events across the Valley
More Society
Top Stories
Pine Flat Lake boating accident victims are Uber CEO's parents
Chipotle warning Fresno-area restaurants affected by payment card data breach
Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies at age 69
UK police release photo of concert bomber
Boating accident at Pine Flat Lake leaves woman dead, husband injured
Fresno murder suspect arrested nearly one year after crime
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester
Show More
High-speed chase suspect confesses to violent robberies across Valley
One killed, two injured in HWY 99 crash in Downtown Fresno
Businesses reopen after massive tanker explosion in Atwater
Porterville service members honored during ceremony, 77 new banners raised
Valley leaders argue federal budget will hurt farmers, low-income families
More News
Top Video
Boating accident at Pine Flat Lake leaves woman dead, husband injured
Fresno murder suspect arrested nearly one year after crime
High-speed chase suspect confesses to violent robberies across Valley
Construction crews receive active-shooting training in wake of Downtown Fresno rampage
More Video