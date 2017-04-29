MERCED COUNTY

Hemp and Cannabis Fair draws hundreds to Merced

From popular cereals to honey, to harvesting machines - there is a lot to take in at the marijuana trade show in Merced. (KFSN)

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
Hundreds of people are cashing in on the legalization of marijuana at the Hemp and Cannabis Fair in Merced.

Amber Goodhart is curious about medical cannabis.

"It helps me out, personally," she said. "I use it with everything."

Reilly Della-Mora is a vendor. He sells cannabis health-based products.

"Everyone that has come by is wanting to buy, and buy more and come back again afterward," he said.

In November, California voters approved Prop 64 - legalizing recreational marijuana use in the state. So far, the city of Merced has approved four marijuana businesses to operate within city limits.

JP Lovett drove up from San Diego. He hopes to get people hooked on his bud trimming machines, and the equipment starts off at around $5,000.

"It's very gentle," he said. "It's quick. It's quiet. It's a very unique design that saves a lot of resources, a lot of time, a lot of money, a lot of manpower."

Organizers for the event say their goal is to help educate people.

"They are able to learn about different ways of consuming it medically and recreationally they are able to learn more about extraction processes and the different avenues that are available to them here locally," organizer Christ Merritt said.

Organizers expected about 3,500 people to come through.
