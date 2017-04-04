FRESNO COUNTY

Hinds Hospice Thrift Store in Clovis gets new look and new location

Known to many as the former Old Navy, the new Hinds Hospice Thrift Store is open for business.

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Known to many as the former Old Navy, the new Hinds Hospice Thrift Store is open for business. The new space may be smaller, but you would never know it with the added parking, high ceilings, and roll up doors.

"This building made it a lot easier for donors to come drop off items as well. Before it was just coming up to the door, here we have an actual door to the stock room, you can pull up, pop your trunk, and a volunteer will give you your receipt," said Desmond Davila, Director of Thrift Store Operations.

The grand opening may have been delayed but Davila said this is easily their busiest location.

Other than a four person staff the Hinds Hospice Thrift Store is run by volunteers.

"All of the profits and revenue made here from customers that shop go right back into the Hinds Hospice agency from all of the patient care," said Davila

Davila said they receive an outpouring of donations and support. The store carries furniture, clothing, and even medical supplies.

For nearly four decades Hinds Hospice has provided end of life care to more than 200 patients throughout Fresno, Madera, and Merced Counties.

The purchases you make at the thrift store do not only benefit patient care-- they benefit the community.

"The center for grief and healing provides bereavement support, counselors, there are group sessions that families and friends can sign up for, and it's not just for patients families-- it's actually open to the entire community," said Davila.

You can help celebrate the grand opening this Friday at 9:30 a.m.
