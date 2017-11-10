VETERANS DAY

Hubbard-Baro Memorial Golf Tournament raises funds for VA Hospital

The tournament is not just about golf, but it drew more golfers than ever. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The tournament is not just about golf, but it drew more golfers than ever.

"It's one of the biggest events every today huge turnout," said Andrea Der Manouel.

150 participants took part in the fundraising tournament, raising money for the Fresno Veterans Administration Hospital in the memory of two young marines, Jared Hubbard and Jeremiah Baro. Both were killed in the same explosion while serving together in Iraq in 2004. Hubbard's brother Nathan, a soldier who died three years later in Iraq.

Jeremiah's mother Terri Baro is proud to see them all remembered in this way.

"It's really wonderful to see their sacrifice has lived to see good afterwards," said Baro.

This event is expected to raise about $50,000. The money is used to buy equipment at the hospital to help soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines recover from their injuries.

The tournament was started by high school friends, who still take part and brings out many others who knew Hubbard and Baro.

"Known both of the boys since junior high school so it's good to come out here and memorialize them," Rich Field.

Jared, Nathan and Jeremiah were among eight soldiers and Marines from Fresno and Clovis, who attended Buchanan High School and were killed fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan, all are remembered here.

"It's so humbling and so wonderful to see every year these guys come out. They put this together without fail. This is the 13th year and it's bigger and bigger every year, the community comes out they raise lots of money for the hospital and it's fabulous," said Baro.
