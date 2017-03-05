FRESNO

Hundreds attend Girls World Expo in Downtown Fresno

Young ladies ages 11 to 18 were empowered through seminars on body image, bullying and self-esteem issues. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Hundreds of young women are learning more about themselves because of an event sponsored by American Ambulance.

The Girls World Expo stopped at the Fresno Convention Center Sunday as part of their nationwide tour. American Ambulance bought all the tickets for any girls who wanted to attend.

Young ladies ages 11 to 18 were empowered through seminars on body image, bullying and self-esteem issues. There were also successful local women in attendance to offer career and personal advice.

"We put together a girl's advisory board and these girls from the Fresno area run this show," expo founder Varinda Missett said. "They put together all the entertainment that you see here all of the seminar sessions. So, it's sort of a peer to peer experience."

Girls World Expo is a national company that travels around the country.
