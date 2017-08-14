FRESNO COUNTY

Hundreds attended "Night at the Chef's Table" which benefited the American Cancer Society

Hundreds attended a wonderful dining experience in Clovis, all for a great cause. (KFSN)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Hundreds attended a wonderful dining experience in Clovis, all for a great cause. A Night at the Chef's Table was put on Sunday night by Rev's at the Clovis Veteran's Memorial District.

The six course experience benefited the American Cancer Society.

Action News Anchor Tony Cabrera was Sunday's emcee, while fellow anchor Liz Harrison was the guest of honor.


ABC30 is proud sponsor of the event.
