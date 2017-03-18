Hundreds flock to Clovis for Cowgirl U Luncheon

Cowgirls and cowboys came together in Clovis to take part in the 9th annual Cowgirl U Luncheon.More than 400 women take part each year to enjoy great food and dress in traditional western attire.This year, proceeds are to going to help launch a campaign to fund a new mobile unit for the Central California Blood Center.The event helps to kick off weeks of festivities leading up to next month's Clovis Rodeo."We're a non-profit. We give back thousands of dollars each year to the community, schools and other non-profits," Gary Bower with the Clovis Rodeo said. "So, that's why we do what we do, give back to the community that supports the rodeo."Tickets are already on sale for the 103rd annual Clovis Rodeo which takes place the last weekend of April.