CLOVIS

Hundreds flock to Clovis for Cowgirl U Luncheon

EMBED </>More News Videos

This year, proceeds are to going to help launch a campaign to fund a new mobile unit for the Central California Blood Center. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Cowgirls and cowboys came together in Clovis to take part in the 9th annual Cowgirl U Luncheon.

More than 400 women take part each year to enjoy great food and dress in traditional western attire.

This year, proceeds are to going to help launch a campaign to fund a new mobile unit for the Central California Blood Center.

The event helps to kick off weeks of festivities leading up to next month's Clovis Rodeo.

"We're a non-profit. We give back thousands of dollars each year to the community, schools and other non-profits," Gary Bower with the Clovis Rodeo said. "So, that's why we do what we do, give back to the community that supports the rodeo."

Tickets are already on sale for the 103rd annual Clovis Rodeo which takes place the last weekend of April.
Related Topics:
societysocietyclovisClovis
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CLOVIS
Craft Beer Crawl draws hundreds to Old Town Clovis
Fresno State Bulldoggers host rodeo in Clovis
Man caught on surveillance stealing multiple wallets at grocery store in Clovis
Clovis PD hosts seminar on Facebook to educate parents on how to keep kids safe on the internet
More clovis
SOCIETY
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California kicks off Bowl for Kids' Sake fundraiser
Fresno church's medical mission to bring eyesight to refugees continues despite setback
Enchanting 'Beauty and the Beast' wedding nailed it
Valley Focus
More Society
Top Stories
Fresno veteran heartbroken after thief steals bike
Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90
Fresno church's medical mission to bring eyesight to refugees continues despite setback
1 person killed in 3 car collision in East Central Fresno
Man accused of killing FDNY EMT has 31 prior arrests
Investigation continues after human remains found near Chukchansi casino
Lab publishing thousands of US nuclear weapons test films on YouTube
Show More
Central High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
Legislation introduced to provide abortion pill at college health centers
Merced County officials asking people to think twice before swimming in Merced River
Man arrested after attempting to hit an officer with his car, Fresno police say
Charles Manson documentary unveils new interview footage with cult leader
More News
Top Video
Fresno church's medical mission to bring eyesight to refugees continues despite setback
Fresno veteran heartbroken after thief steals bike
7-year-old Fresno boy dances toward recovery after devastating spine injury
Investigation continues after human remains found near Chukchansi casino
More Video