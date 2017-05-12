CLOVIS

Hundreds gather from across the Valley for 13th annual Clovis Kids Day

More than 1,300 special education students from the Valley got to meet their heroes from Marvel to the military. (KFSN)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
The number 13 has never been so lucky.

"Our kids look forward to this all year long," director Dr. Tangee Pinheiro said. "They actually talk about this from the very beginning."

More than 1,300 special education students from the Valley got to meet their heroes from Marvel to the military. Dozens of booths were set up for one-on-one interaction with their favorite mascots and law enforcement agencies.

"A lot of our students have had instruction in the classroom on community resources," Pinheiro said.

It was all part of the 13th annual Kids Day. The event put on by the Fresno County Superintendent's office and Pelco by Schneider Electric was more than entertainment, and it took some important lessons outside of the classroom.

"This provides them an opportunity to see the value of our community resources and have those positive interactions," Pinheiro said. "That way if they ever need someone in a time of crisis they have that to look back on."

Students from Pre-K to 22 were able to enjoy the carnival-like setting.

"It's fun having fun with my friends," Clovis High School student Zachary Richards said.

It's so fun, Kids Day even had Parker picking up a new sport.
