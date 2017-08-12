FRESNO

Hundreds of free backpacks handed out to Fresno kids just in time for school year

Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church hosted their fourth annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway, and each one was filled with school supplies. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A central Fresno church block party made it possible for hundreds of kids in the area to have a new backpack, just in time for the first day of school.

Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church hosted their fourth annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway, and each one was filled with school supplies.

In years past, they've been able to give away more than 1,500 backpacks.

"The idea was to give to the community, touch the community and help those children who would not have an opportunity to get a backpack," pastor Richard Daniels said.

In addition to the giveaway, families got to enjoy a carnival like atmosphere with a bounce house, barbeque, games and snow cones.
