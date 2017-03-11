SOCIETY

Hundreds of Hello Kitty fans line up at Fresno mall for mobile cafe

The mobile truck made an appearance at Fashion Fair Mall Saturday and hundreds of people lined up to buy memorabilia. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno is a little more 'kawaii,' or cute, thanks to a visit from the Hello Kitty Café pop-up container.

One Fresno woman even slept at the mall. But it's not the first time she's gone to extreme measures to get some pink in her life.

"I've been following this truck for three years and when I finally found out it was coming here, I had to be first. There was no questions about it," Sunshine Barbo said. "I just decided to come last night at 11:30 p.m., and I just slept in my car and just waited."

"I bought one of everything on the menu. I have been collecting Hello Kitty since I was seven years old and everything in my entire life is Hello Kitty. My wallet is Hello Kitty - my selfie stick, my makeup bag, even my makeup is Hello Kitty. My house is all completely pink. I sold my king size, so I could get Hello Kitty full-size sheets. Everybody says I'm addicted to Hello Kitty, but I'm just dedicated."

"I really, really, really want there to be a Sanrio store back in Fresno again. I actually emailed Sanrio to see how much it would cost to be an authorized retailer, and they did write back so I'm pretty excited about that."
