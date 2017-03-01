FRESNO

Hundreds special needs students went to Roosevelt School of the Arts to enjoy their first musical

EMBED </>More News Videos

A little song and dance was something new for an appreciative audience. Several kids arrived in wheelchairs and were drawn in by the melodies. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A little song and dance was something new for an appreciative audience. Several kids arrived in wheelchairs and were drawn in by the melodies.

About 300 kids from over 20 local schools came to a special show put on by the Roosevelt School of the Arts.

"Show people what we can do here as theater, but give these kids who always have to be still, be quiet, stop that-- this is their show. They can be as loud and noisy as they are," said Kathy Koch, show director.

They clearly loved the production of "Little Shop of Horrors." The young fans even stood to show their appreciation of the student performers.

"It's a sensorial experience. Lights and sound and even things that are almost touchable, so it's wonderful to see them experiencing that for the first time," said Patrick Tromborg, Roosevelt instructor.

Many of the kids were autistic, others were dealing with emotional issues, so the show gave them all a chance to laugh and smile for a few hours.

"Some of them are hooting and hollering and some of them are just exclaiming sounds, which is who they are, and this is the right place for them to be because this is a show for them," said Koch.

The kid's introduction to live theater went so well Roosevelt plans to perform more shows for this community in the future.

"This is about education and every single individual person needs the opportunity to have an education. That is our belief-- that is our vision and our mission," said Tromborg.

Tromborg said the idea came from a friend who asked him if there were any live shows available to kids with autism.

Some movie theaters set aside times for families to bring in their kids with special needs to enjoy a movie.
Related Topics:
societygood newsmusicalspecial needs childrenfresnohigh schoolFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Inside Fresno's only cryotherapy business
Fresno PD says high-speed pursuit and crash in Downtown part of big crack down
Eating healthier is getting a little easier in Fresno
Seasonal allergy sufferers feeling the change in weather
More fresno
SOCIETY
30th annual Bowl for Kids' Sake kicking off at bowling lanes across the Valley
Haagen-Dazs creates bee habitat in the Valley to keep blossoms blossoming
ABC30 Community
Some farmers in Fresno County given 100-percent water allocation, others still waiting to find out
More Society
Top Stories
Fresno PD says high-speed pursuit and crash in Downtown part of big crack down
UC School system releases hundreds of sexual misconduct cases after a long investigation
Authorities investigate a series of fires in Selma
FUSD School Board declaring district a Safe Place for undocumented students and their families
Pothole riddled highways in Kings County becoming a concern to citizens and local officials
Man injured in Central Fresno hit and run
Former gang member shares experiences with criminology students at Fresno State
Show More
VIDEO: Police chase suspect in taco van in San Fernando Valley
PG&E changes billing tiers, increases electric rates
Carjacking suspect drives in reverse during chase through LA County
Driver rear-ends Fresno Police car, 3 injured, police say
Nowhere to go for Fresno County sexually violent predator
More News
Top Video
UC School system releases hundreds of sexual misconduct cases after a long investigation
Fresno PD says high-speed pursuit and crash in Downtown part of big crack down
Inside Fresno's only cryotherapy business
Authorities investigate a series of fires in Selma
More Video