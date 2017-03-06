IHOP teams up with Valley Children's for National Pancake Day, Kids Day

Tuesday is Kids Day, a day where picking up the newspaper has never felt so good because 100 percent of donations made go to helping patients at Valley Children's Hospital. IHOP wanted to get in on the fun because tomorrow is also National Pancake Day.Any one who comes in to donate to Children's Miracle Network, which benefits Valley Children's, will get a free short-stack.You can also donate right now to Valley Children's Hospital by texting GEORGE to 80077 or you can pick up a special kids day edition of the Fresno Bee tomorrow! All of the donations go to helping patients at Valley Children's Hospital.