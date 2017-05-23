In the wake of Manchester concert bombing officials talk about security

Metal detecting wands and bag checks are customary for those in the Central Valley at fairs, concerts, and sporting events. But what many may not be so used to is being directed and closely monitored after the fun and excitement ends as they are leaving.The Manchester massacre is already sparking brainstorming by local police leaders about dispersing in a way that reduces their risk of random violence."That is something that I am certain that law enforcement across this country is going to take note of and be more in tune with how we direct people to exit, and how we control those access points from individuals that may not have been at that event in the first place," said Jerry Dyer, Fresno Police Chief.Fresno Mayor Lee Brand said ensuring the public is always protected is difficult because of the unpredictability of those who are determined to harm or even kill others."Public venues here like at the Selland Arena, we would always make sure they have adequate security. They do have some screening, hopefully the ingress and egress to the building. Beyond that, I don't know what you can do. Most things are reactionary."Tuesday at the Save Mart Center, Fresno's biggest venue, some felt it was unlikely a terrorist would target the Central Valley. But it definitely has some thinking about being in crowds now."That kinda would come to mind, but it wouldn't stop me from going to the concert at all," said Marco Avila, Fresno resident.Dyer said police officers are experts at anticipating what challenges could arise at planned events. Last year, when Donald Trump visited the Valley even the trees were trimmed for a better line of sight. Officers lined rooftops with rifles and barricades were set up. But the challenges come with the unexpected events at places where you least expect a big problem."You might have 500 events with no problems, but it's the 501st that you end up with some catastrophe," saidAs far as Fresno, the Police Chief said the biggest concern here is not terrorism but gang issues.