Inside look at the bucking competitions at the Clovis Rodeo

Whether you are a fan of the riders on their west coast spring swing or checking out your favorite band, there is plenty of entertainment at the Clovis Rodeo."There's a lot of rodeos that are five, six, seven days and we put on the same amount of cowboys in three days," said John Growney, stock contractor.Often times the bucking contests are a crowd favorite, but when you look at the crowd you may find some rooting for the animals-- like Growney and Tim Bridwell."We're like soccer moms, were cheering for our kids first," said Growney.They gave us a look at the flank straps for horses and bulls-- both serve as an irritant they try to kick off."If you do it wrong, like John was saying, if you do it wrong and it hurts them they won't buck," said Bridwell.According to them you can't make a horse buck-- it is all about genetics."You need the stamina, the heart, and the way they are built to be a bucking horse," said Growney.Cowboys and cowgirls saddle up to show us a good time, but they are not the only athletes in the arena and organizers take pride in treating the animals as the stars."That's how we make our living, that's how we put on our show, if we didn't have the animals we would have nothing," said Vince Genco, Arena Director.Veterinarian Troy Ford is on grounds during all hours of operation and on call overnights. He's been with the Clovis Rodeo for more than two decades.Ford's team examines all livestock before, during, and after an event-- that ranges from 600 to 700 animals. That care is extended to contestant animals if needed."Should they require any type of examination, treatment for sick or injured animals I'm here for them as well."Any performance injuries or problems are reported to the PRCA and State of California."We're seeing a decreasing trend in the number of injuries seen at the rodeo," said Ford.