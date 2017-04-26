CLOVIS RODEO

Inside look at the bucking competitions at the Clovis Rodeo

EMBED </>More News Videos

Whether you are a fan of the riders on their west coast spring swing or checking out your favorite band, there is plenty of entertainment at the Clovis Rodeo. (KFSN)

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Whether you are a fan of the riders on their west coast spring swing or checking out your favorite band, there is plenty of entertainment at the Clovis Rodeo.

"There's a lot of rodeos that are five, six, seven days and we put on the same amount of cowboys in three days," said John Growney, stock contractor.

Often times the bucking contests are a crowd favorite, but when you look at the crowd you may find some rooting for the animals-- like Growney and Tim Bridwell.

"We're like soccer moms, were cheering for our kids first," said Growney.

They gave us a look at the flank straps for horses and bulls-- both serve as an irritant they try to kick off.

"If you do it wrong, like John was saying, if you do it wrong and it hurts them they won't buck," said Bridwell.

According to them you can't make a horse buck-- it is all about genetics.

"You need the stamina, the heart, and the way they are built to be a bucking horse," said Growney.

Cowboys and cowgirls saddle up to show us a good time, but they are not the only athletes in the arena and organizers take pride in treating the animals as the stars.

"That's how we make our living, that's how we put on our show, if we didn't have the animals we would have nothing," said Vince Genco, Arena Director.

Veterinarian Troy Ford is on grounds during all hours of operation and on call overnights. He's been with the Clovis Rodeo for more than two decades.

Ford's team examines all livestock before, during, and after an event-- that ranges from 600 to 700 animals. That care is extended to contestant animals if needed.

"Should they require any type of examination, treatment for sick or injured animals I'm here for them as well."

Any performance injuries or problems are reported to the PRCA and State of California.

"We're seeing a decreasing trend in the number of injuries seen at the rodeo," said Ford.
Related Topics:
societyclovis rodeofresno countyclovisClovis
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CLOVIS RODEO
Clovis Rodeo Blood Drive
Grey's Anatomy star hosts charity roping contest at Clovis Rodeo
100 Years of the Clovis Rodeo
Ahead of Clovis Rodeo, fans kick off inaugural steer wrestling jackpot
More clovis rodeo
SOCIETY
'13 Reasons Why' sparks conversation on mental health
Clovis Rodeo Blood Drive
Five things to know about Melania Trump
'Patient Puppets' help sick kids make sense of their illnesses
More Society
Top Stories
Homicide suspect shot by officer in Woodlake, Tulare County Sheriff confirms
Undercover officers spread out across Fresno to crack down on disabled placard violators
DA files charges against Kori Muhammad for Fresno shooting spree
School bus driver's nudity backs up sex charges, DA says
VIDEO | Kingsburg Police search for suspects in overnight drive-by shooting
Orange Cove double homicide suspect Jairo Mancilla pleads not guilty
What's in Trump's tax plan that promises 'massive' cuts
Show More
Shots fired amid search for Del. trooper shooting suspect
Body of missing CSU Bakersfield woman found in the Tule River
Trump tax plan cuts top income tax rate from 39.6 to 35 percent, doubles amount taxpayers can deduct
1 killed after 2 pickup trucks and semi-truck collide on Highway 152
1 dead, 1 injured in Visalia shooting
More News
Top Video
Homicide suspect shot by officer in Woodlake, Tulare County Sheriff confirms
Undercover officers spread out across Fresno to crack down on disabled placard violators
School bus driver's nudity backs up sex charges, DA says
Body of missing CSU Bakersfield woman found in the Tule River
More Video