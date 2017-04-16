SOCIETY

It's a boy! Help name April the giraffe's calf

EMBED </>More News Videos

Melman? Geoffrey? What should April's little guy be called?

It finally happened. After 16 months, April the giraffe finally delivered her fourth calf at Animal Adventure Park.

RELATED: April the giraffe finally gives birth

April delivered the male calf Saturday morning. The park says both mama and baby are healthy and doing fine.
While the calf's weight is currently unknown, zoo officials said they weigh around 150 pounds and are about 6-feet tall at birth.

So will April finally disappear from your News Feed? Not so fast!

The zoo's giraffe cam would continue to livestream April and her baby until Thursday, April 20.

RELATED: Houston Zoo welcomes adorable baby giraffe

Interested viewers can follow the baby's progress there, as well as through regular text updates. You can sign up for text alerts by clicking here.

Ever since April the giraffe went viral, zoo officials have said they would hold a social media contest to name the newborn.

How to participate:
  1. You need to click here to access the baby-naming contest.

  2. You'll be able to vote on as many names as you want - and you can even choose how you want the name to be spelled!

  3. You'll have about 10 days to vote as many times as you want

  4. The top ten names will then be picked, and a second contest will follow.

  5. The second contest will last about another five days and the winner will be announced shortly after.

  6. The funds collected from the naming contest will be used for giraffe conservation efforts, a program called Ava's Little Heroes, and money will also go toward helping Animal Adventure Park.


Ava's Little Heroes, "is an event named after the daughter of the park's owns, who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy. The funds generated for this annual campaign support local families and their children experiencing unexpected medical journeys and expenses," the website said.
Related Topics:
societybaby animalsbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Hundreds of kids enjoy Easter Egg Hunt at Northwest Fresno church
17th annual Ranch Rodeo held in Clovis
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM | April the Giraffe has given birth
Daughter of NYPD officer killed in 9/11 attacks joins force
More Society
Top Stories
Teenage murder suspect dies after being shot by Fresno Police, family says
1 dead, 2 injured after shots ring out at Selma party
Officer-involved shooting suspect is wanted for murder of 19-year-old man, Fresno police say
Prince death investigation documents to be unsealed
Boy recovers after being hit by a racecar in Texas
Crowds gather to remember motel security guard gunned down in Fresno
Parlier police chase ends in deadly crash
Show More
Gov. Brown pardons Fresno County woman who conspired husband's murder in 1994
US: North Korean missile explodes on launch
Woman found dead in Merced dumpster identified, suspect arrested
Protesters facing off in Berkeley over President Trump
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Northeast Fresno
More News
Top Video
1 dead, 2 injured after shots ring out at Selma party
Crowds gather to remember motel security guard gunned down in Fresno
Gov. Brown pardons Fresno County woman who conspired husband's murder in 1994
Parlier police chase ends in deadly crash
More Video