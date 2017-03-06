U.S. & WORLD

Jimmy Buffett-inspired Margaritaville retirement community coming soon

EMBED </>More News Videos

Jimmy Buffett bring "Margaritaville" to seniors (KTRK)

DAYTONA BEACH, FL --
If you are looking for that lost shaker of salt, look no more.

A chain of Jimmy Buffett-inspired Margaritaville senior-living communities are coming soon, obviously aimed at active retirees who like "nibblin' on sponge cake, watchin' the sun bake."

Buffett's Margaritaville company, known for restaurants, hotels and vacation resorts, recently announced it has partnered with Minto Communities, a development and building company in Florida, to build a string of easy, breezy senior neighborhoods.

The first has been dubbed Latitude Margaritaville in Daytona Beach, Florida.

"It's going to be a very fun place," Bill Bullock, senior vice president of Minto Communities, told ABC News. "We expect our first residents to be living in the community by late summer of 2018."

The $1 billion project is expected to create almost 7,000 homes offering fitness facilities, lap pools, spas, live entertainment, personal beachfront access and, of course, booze in the blender that will soon render that frozen concoction that helps residents hang on.

Bullock said the 2 or 3-bedroom homes, which feature a den and garages in the golf cart-friendly community, will start in "the very low $200,000s to $350,000."

"It was very important to us to make this as obtainable as possible," he said. "We have over 10,000 registrations in two weeks. It's just been amazing."

Residents in Latitude Margaritaville have to be aged "55 and better," Bullock explained.

Seniors -- get ready to throw your fins in the air and wave them to left like you just don't care!
Related Topics:
societymargaritasjimmy buffettretirementu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Watch as these people swim through snow
White House: Congress must probe alleged Obama power abuse
Toddler's finger cut off by escalator
Toddler with heart defect gets picture perfect promposal
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
IHOP teams up with Valley Children's for National Pancake Day, Kids Day
This baby loves to dance!
Hundreds attend Girls World Expo in Downtown Fresno
Toddler with heart defect gets picture perfect promposal
More Society
Top Stories
Woman dead after tree falls at Yosemite National Park, authorities say
President Trump signs new travel ban targeting those seeking new visas
Afghan family of 5 with visas detained in Los Angeles
Patrol car windshield shattered, officer injured in Southeast Fresno attack
Deficit undermines US security, says White House trade adviser
Supreme Court scraps case on transgender bathroom rights
Intelligence Committee chair and CA Rep. Devin Nunes addresses wiretapping claim
Show More
Woman killed after allegedly being stabbed by great-grandson in Fresno County
Advocate speaks out after wave of violence against Fresno homeless
1 dead, 5 injured after crash near Parlier
One dead after head-on crash with semi truck near Merced
Family describes moments after man allegedly shot wife before taking own life in Central Fresno
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Patrol car windshield shattered, officer injured in Southeast Fresno attack
Intelligence Committee chair and CA Rep. Devin Nunes addresses wiretapping claim
IHOP teams up with Valley Children's for National Pancake Day, Kids Day
More Video