Kids Day 2017

Join ABC30, The Fresno Bee and Valley Children's Hospital for the 30th Annual Kids Day, Tuesday, March 7th. More than 7,000 volunteers will be selling special editions of the Fresno Bee all over the Central Valley. Proceeds benefit Valley Children's Hospital. The newspaper only costs a dollar. Every buck matters because it costs more than one million dollars a day to operate Valley Children's Hospital. ABC30 will be going live on Tuesday, March 7 at Celebrity Corner on Shaw and Blackstone encouraging viewers to give.
You can also participate without ever leaving your home!
Pick up your phone and text the word GEORGE to 80077 to select a donation amount and make your gift to Valley Children's Hospital today. Message and data rates may apply. Click here for the Terms
Here are some cool facts about Kids Day and Valley Children's Hospital:
- Buy a newspaper or give your donation to one of our volunteers in the orange vests.
- 100% of every donation stays in the Central Valley.
- Valley Children's is one of the largest children's hospitals in the state and Valley Children's Healthcare is one of the biggest pediatric healthcare networks in the country.
- Valley Children's is a not-for-profit hospital
- The hospital's mission is to provide high quality, comprehensive health care services to children, regardless of their ability to pay, and to continuously improve the health and wellbeing of children.
www.valleychildrens.org