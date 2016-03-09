KIDS DAY

Kids Day 2017

EMBED </>More News Videos

One dollar goes a long way to help sick and injured children in the Central Valley.

Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Kids Day! Donate a dollar for a great cause!
One dollar goes a long way to help sick and injured children in the Central Valley.

Join ABC30, The Fresno Bee and Valley Children's Hospital for the 30th Annual Kids Day, Tuesday, March 7th. More than 7,000 volunteers will be selling special editions of the Fresno Bee all over the Central Valley. Proceeds benefit Valley Children's Hospital. The newspaper only costs a dollar. Every buck matters because it costs more than one million dollars a day to operate Valley Children's Hospital. ABC30 will be going live on Tuesday, March 7 at Celebrity Corner on Shaw and Blackstone encouraging viewers to give.

You can also participate without ever leaving your home!
Pick up your phone and text the word GEORGE to 80077 to select a donation amount and make your gift to Valley Children's Hospital today. Message and data rates may apply. Click here for the Terms


Here are some cool facts about Kids Day and Valley Children's Hospital:

- Buy a newspaper or give your donation to one of our volunteers in the orange vests.

- 100% of every donation stays in the Central Valley.

- Valley Children's is one of the largest children's hospitals in the state and Valley Children's Healthcare is one of the biggest pediatric healthcare networks in the country.

- Valley Children's is a not-for-profit hospital

- The hospital's mission is to provide high quality, comprehensive health care services to children, regardless of their ability to pay, and to continuously improve the health and wellbeing of children.

www.valleychildrens.org
Related Topics:
societykids day
Load Comments
KIDS DAY
Kids Day 2016 donations set an all-time record
New fundraising record set for Kids Day
#abc30insider Today
Thousands of Kids Day volunteers making a difference one paper at a time
More kids day
SOCIETY
ABC30 Community
Dolls for grownups: Fresno "reborn' doll artists talk about their work
90-year-old woman marks birthday with skiing at China Peak
Crews work to move art to open up street traffic on the Fulton Mall
More Society
Top Stories
Some news outlets blocked from White House media briefing
Larry Flynt's Hustler Hollywood sues the City of Fresno
Man in critical condition after being shot in Central Fresno
5-year-old killed in Bakersfield drive-by shooting
16-year-old arrested for allegedly killing a pig at Delhi High School
White House expects Justice Department to crack down on legalized marijuana
3 men, with paint on hands, arrested on vandalism charges in Los Banos, police say
Show More
Homeowner shot by robbery suspect in Exeter
Local republican members of congress facing criticism for refusing to meet with constituents
Man caught skimming ATM in Atwater, police say
City of Fresno says drought restrictions may continue despite wet weather
Drought may be coming to an end after series of storms, scientists say
More News
Top Video
Larry Flynt's Hustler Hollywood sues the City of Fresno
Local republican members of congress facing criticism for refusing to meet with constituents
What are your legal rights if ICE agents show up at your door?
16-year-old arrested for allegedly killing a pig at Delhi High School
More Video