Kingsburg getting national attention after being named one of top 5 finalists for Small Business Revolution

Starting as one of 14,000 nominations to a top five finalist, the city once called "little Sweden" is making big moves. Kingsburg is now one of five cities nationwide vying for your vote to be featured on Small Business Revolution."We are just beyond excited-- being the only city west of Minnesota, I mean, were representing the west coast, but were really representing the Central Valley," said Michelle Roman, Mayor of Kingsburg.Small Business Revolution focuses an entire season on a small town that shows promise. The city's transformation is showcased in an eight episode series.The show not only invests $500,000 into the community, hosts Robert Herjavec of Shark Tank and Amanda Brinkman of Deluxe will work side-by-side with small business owners and community leaders.In a city of just over 12,000 people and 400 businesses that grand prize can go a long way.Being in such close proximity to Yosemite business owners want to put their best foot forward."Were always looking to promote new businesses, it's very important because we want to keep it local," said Laurene Runner, Kingsburg Village Farmers Market owner."For a small town like us that can really revitalize and change a lot of businesses here in the downtown area," said Roman.It also goes a long way in helping several businesses impacted by October's fire in the historic Kingsburg Hotel. The three businesses inside were destroyed and several others in the neighboring village mall sustained damage."There have been struggles, it's a small town and just see the help that could help the Valley and Kingsburg," said Diane Jacobson Hurtado, Diane's Village Bakery and Café owner.Hurtado opened her business in the Village Mall almost 16 years ago. Remaining open through the recession and drought she's seen local businesses come and go-- making this competition even more meaningful."I love this town, love its heritage, and love its potential and you know it's just really exciting."