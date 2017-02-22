FRESNO COUNTY

Kingsburg's Mayor said city was proud to be finalists in competition with Small Business Revolution

Dozens of Kingsburg residents gathered at their historic depot to hear which city would be selected by the on line series. (KFSN)

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) --
Kingsburg was no doubt ready for a party they hoped would spill into the streets of downtown. Dozens of Kingsburg residents gathered at their historic depot to hear which city would be selected by the on line series.

Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania will get $500,000 for revitalization projects.

Mayor Michelle Roman says Kingsburg was proud to be a finalist.

"The publicity is worth is more than half a million dollars honestly, because at the end of the day to get your name out there. You know we went from 14,000 cities, the nominations, and then to be top eight and then the top five. I mean honestly, that is just amazing little Kingsburg made it that far."

Roman said 2-million votes were cast in the competition and people around the Valley did their part to aid the push for Kingsburg.

"We were really excited to be part of the final five and the only community west of Minnesota-- the only community representing California. That's a pretty big deal, especially for a small community in the Central Valley," said Alex Henderson, City Manager.

Kingsburg, a small town which celebrates Swedish culture, now looks to capitalize on the publicity and energy the competition created.

"We got national exposure. We pulled together as a community and it reminded all of us how much we do work together all the time," said Jolene Polyack, Economic Development Coordinator.

It's an opportunity missed, but Kingsburg has already moved on.

Mayor Roman was not surprised by the results, because she knew Kingsburg was in third place during one of the vote updates leading up to Wednesday's announcement.
