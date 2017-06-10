SOCIETY

'Knitted Knockers' helping breast cancer survivors across California

Knitted Knockers was introduced to Fresno two years ago by volunteer Jennifer Taylor. Since then, 25 new chapters have popped up across California. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A volunteer group helping women in their fight against breast cancer says they're finding success all over California. Knitted Knockers are crocheted and stuffed breast prosthetics for people who've had to undergo a mastectomy.

These alternative fillers are made from cotton and are free to any woman battling the disease. On Worldwide Knit in Public Day, volunteers with Knit Knockers were outside of Swatch at Bullard and West Avenues.

Over the last six months, they've had hundreds of requests. And thanks to dedicated volunteers, they are able to fill orders in about a week.

"The usual prosthetic that women get are hot, they're heavy and they're very expensive," Jennifer Taylor with the group said. "So this is just a great option that's available for women right after surgery or many women continue to wear them throughout their lives."

