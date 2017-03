LASD sergeant with leukemia finds bone marrow match

We are overjoyed to announce, a bone marrow match has been found for Sergeant Jorge Chavez! TY to all! #BetheHero https://t.co/EF0cDZ5uIz pic.twitter.com/gqOaKCp6kR — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) March 12, 2017

Great news for a 17-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in need of a life-saving bone marrow transplant - a matching donor has been found.Sgt. Jorge Chavez was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in December and was in need of a bone marrow transplant as soon as possible A bone marrow drive held last month in Santa Ana was successful.Sunday, his family announced that Chavez will be receiving his bone marrow transplant within the next couple of weeks.His grateful family is asking people to go to a donor drive at the Anaheim Central Library on Tuesday, so matching donors can be found for others in need.In order to be a participant for the marrow drive, you must adhere to the following rules:In addition to becoming a bone marrow donor, Chavez is in need of blood donations, which helps him combat the side effects of cancer treatment.If you want to donate blood at the drive, you must adhere to the following rules:To join the donor program, visit: