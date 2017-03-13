CALIFORNIA

LASD sergeant with leukemia finds bone marrow match

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Jorge Chavez is seen in an undated file photo.

LOS ANGELES --
Great news for a 17-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in need of a life-saving bone marrow transplant - a matching donor has been found.

Sgt. Jorge Chavez was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in December and was in need of a bone marrow transplant as soon as possible.

A bone marrow drive held last month in Santa Ana was successful.


Sunday, his family announced that Chavez will be receiving his bone marrow transplant within the next couple of weeks.

His grateful family is asking people to go to a donor drive at the Anaheim Central Library on Tuesday, so matching donors can be found for others in need.

In order to be a participant for the marrow drive, you must adhere to the following rules:
  • Be between the ages of 18 and 44
  • Be willing to help any patient in need
  • Be in general good health

In addition to becoming a bone marrow donor, Chavez is in need of blood donations, which helps him combat the side effects of cancer treatment.

If you want to donate blood at the drive, you must adhere to the following rules:
  • Be 17 years of age or older
  • Weigh at least 110 pounds
  • Present a government issued photo ID
  • Have a good meal before donating

To join the donor program, visit: bethematch.org.
