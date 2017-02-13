Last minute Valentine's Day gift ideas

FRESNO, California --Love and chocolate are in the air as we get ready to celebrate Valentine's Day.
When it comes to spending on your sweetheart, the National Retail Federation is forecasting people aren't spending as much this year -- about
$18.2-billion nationwide. From cards to candy to jewelry, people are expected to spend an average of almost $137 dollars.
Valentine's Day Dinner
Happy early Valentine's Day! @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/J4waVaXkSu— Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) February 13, 2017
Tuesday, February 14th, 2017
Beef Bourguignon (Julia Child's encore dish)
Oven Roasted Potatoes and Baby Carrots
Braised Pear and Buttered Lettuce Salad
Reservations not necessary, but helpful. Please email
info@sierranuthouse.com or call (559) 299-3052 for more information.