GOOD NEWS

Last minute Valentine's Day gift ideas

EMBED </>More News Videos

Love and chocolate are in the air as we get ready to celebrate Valentine's Day. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
Love and chocolate are in the air as we get ready to celebrate Valentine's Day.



When it comes to spending on your sweetheart, the National Retail Federation is forecasting people aren't spending as much this year -- about

$18.2-billion nationwide. From cards to candy to jewelry, people are expected to spend an average of almost $137 dollars.

Valentine's Day Dinner
Tuesday, February 14th, 2017

Beef Bourguignon (Julia Child's encore dish)
Oven Roasted Potatoes and Baby Carrots
Braised Pear and Buttered Lettuce Salad

Reservations not necessary, but helpful. Please email
info@sierranuthouse.com or call (559) 299-3052 for more information.

EMBED More News Videos

Love and chocolate are in the air as we get ready to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Related Topics:
societyvalentine's daygood newsgift ideasFresno
Load Comments
GOOD NEWS
Dancing cop goes viral after mistaken 911 call
Literacy organization, started by young girl, opens new distribution center
Southeast Fresno 5th grader proves she is one of Fresno Unified's top spellers
2 Clovis high schools teamed up with Make-A-Wish to send little boy to Disney World
More good news
SOCIETY
Renowned Christian evangelist headlines Fresno CityFest
Mom dresses up as man to take child to father-son event
Valley Children's hosts depression and suicide prevention community forum
Latino Life
More Society
Top Stories
Evacuation orders for nearly 200K below Oroville Dam amid flood worries
Trailer park residents relieved as water levels remain stable in Madera County
Crews rush to mop up flooded Le Grand streets before next storm
Cat House on the Kings looking for community help after abandoned pets dumped near property
Visalia man arrested after allegedly crashing into light pole while high
Mobile home park residents fear repeat of devastating '97 flood in Madera County
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
Show More
Los Banos community holds homecoming for family affected by temporary travel ban
Oroville Dam's emergency spillway utilized for first time in 48-year history
Flash flooding soaks Le Grand neighborhoods
18-year-old arrested in connection with Fresno's latest murder also suspect in another murder
Merced Police investigating officer involved shooting that sends suspect to hospital
More News
Top Video
Evacuation orders for nearly 200K below Oroville Dam amid flood worries
Evacuee describes chaos as thousands ordered to flee away from Oroville Dam
Trailer park residents relieved as water levels remain stable in Madera County
Visalia man arrested after allegedly crashing into light pole while high
More Video