Last minute Valentine's Day gift ideas

EMBED >More News Videos Love and chocolate are in the air as we get ready to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Love and chocolate are in the air as we get ready to celebrate Valentine's Day.When it comes to spending on your sweetheart, the National Retail Federation is forecasting people aren't spending as much this year -- about$18.2-billion nationwide. From cards to candy to jewelry, people are expected to spend an average of almost $137 dollars.Tuesday, February 14th, 2017Beef Bourguignon (Julia Child's encore dish)Oven Roasted Potatoes and Baby CarrotsBraised Pear and Buttered Lettuce SaladReservations not necessary, but helpful. Please email info@sierranuthouse.com or call (559) 299-3052 for more information.