FRESNO

Latest addition to Downtown Fresno breathing new life into Cultural Arts District

EMBED </>More Videos

It is a stretch of Downtown Fresno that oozes creativity, where an open space can double as a stage and a wall can transform into canvas. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It is a stretch of Downtown Fresno that oozes creativity, where an open space can double as a stage and a wall can transform into canvas.

"We are honoring poets and writers and artists," said Frank Delgado, Arte Americas Director.

Thursday's unveiling of Arte Americas landmark mural showcased the completion of a project two years in the making; but where this project finishes several more can begin.

"There are three other walls on this building that are grey and ready for murals to be taking place on them," said Delgado.

It does not stop there-- located at the base of the mural, tiles-- set to pave the way for artists looking for an outlet. Inspired by the pre-existing ones from when the Met Museum was in Downtown. These will allow the public to ensure what's commonly referred to as the Mural, or Cultural Arts District lives up to its name sake.

"We have artists that are already interested in creating more murals in this district. These murals don't currently exist but we have places we can put them," said Delgado.

Tiles, depending on size, range from $250 to $500; each will have a bird on it to distinguish from the Mets. Initial funds will go toward mural maintenance but the plan is to fund future murals.

Arte Americas is spearheading the campaign, but after one year they will turn it over to the Cultural Arts District Association so they can continue raising funds.

"This won't just be for Arte murals, this is just going to be for more murals in the Cultural Arts District and for people to see the value in these murals," said Delgado.

Delgado went on to say a contract has been signed so the murals stay for at least 10 years, but they will have to take it up with the city if the building is sold.
Related Topics:
societyartfresnoFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Fresno City Council approves resolution to install "in God We Trust" on council wall
Woman and her dog recovering after being attacked by a pit bull in East Central Fresno
Fresno PD keeping close eye on top car thieves in effort to get auto thefts to record low
Dung earns 2nd straight MW honor, 'dogs still alive in MW title race
More fresno
SOCIETY
As temperatures rise, Shaver Lake area becomes a big concern for firefighters
Yosemite Officials announce Half Dome permit and application cost increase
Daughter of fallen cop surprised with touching gesture
World's oldest WWII veteran turns 111 on May 11
More Society
Top Stories
Fresno City Council approves resolution to install "in God We Trust" on council wall
PG&E announces statewide rate increase
Free Speech Lawsuit filed after Fresno State professor wipes out pro-life message on video
As temperatures rise, Shaver Lake area becomes a big concern for firefighters
California governor wants more spending for schools
Kings SPCA closing after 60 years of service
10 great white sharks spotted off coast of Long Beach
Show More
Woman, 75, arrested in Santa Clarita on suspicion of running drug house
Mendota woman living in the US since 1989 at risk of deportation back to Mexico
Man shot while riding motorcycle in Central Fresno
Friends identify Lemoore's first homicide victim of 2017 as Wanya Jones
Fresno County Sheriff's Office rescue man stuck on rock near Dunlap
More News
Top Video
Friends identify Lemoore's first homicide victim of 2017 as Wanya Jones
Free Speech Lawsuit filed after Fresno State professor wipes out pro-life message on video
PG&E announces statewide rate increase
Kings SPCA closing after 60 years of service
More Video