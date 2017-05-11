Latest addition to Downtown Fresno breathing new life into Cultural Arts District

It is a stretch of Downtown Fresno that oozes creativity, where an open space can double as a stage and a wall can transform into canvas."We are honoring poets and writers and artists," said Frank Delgado, Arte Americas Director.Thursday's unveiling of Arte Americas landmark mural showcased the completion of a project two years in the making; but where this project finishes several more can begin."There are three other walls on this building that are grey and ready for murals to be taking place on them," said Delgado.It does not stop there-- located at the base of the mural, tiles-- set to pave the way for artists looking for an outlet. Inspired by the pre-existing ones from when the Met Museum was in Downtown. These will allow the public to ensure what's commonly referred to as the Mural, or Cultural Arts District lives up to its name sake."We have artists that are already interested in creating more murals in this district. These murals don't currently exist but we have places we can put them," said Delgado.Tiles, depending on size, range from $250 to $500; each will have a bird on it to distinguish from the Mets. Initial funds will go toward mural maintenance but the plan is to fund future murals.Arte Americas is spearheading the campaign, but after one year they will turn it over to the Cultural Arts District Association so they can continue raising funds."This won't just be for Arte murals, this is just going to be for more murals in the Cultural Arts District and for people to see the value in these murals," said Delgado.Delgado went on to say a contract has been signed so the murals stay for at least 10 years, but they will have to take it up with the city if the building is sold.