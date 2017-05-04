FRESNO

Latest officer lost in the line of duty added to the Fresno County Peace Officers Memorial

EMBED </>More News Videos

Sgt. Rod Lucas died on Halloween last year-- a colleague's gun accidentally discharged. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The colors were presented with sirens blaring-- a reminder of the dangers officers face every day. Sgt. Rod Lucas died on Halloween last year-- a colleague's gun accidentally discharged.

"What do you want people to know about Rod? He was a hero. He was my superman," said Jami Lucas, wife.

Fellow officers, family, and friends gathered in Courthouse Park.

"We gather to remember the valor and sacrifices these officers and their families made to protect the rest of us," said Margaret Mims, Fresno County Sheriff.

Jami added an end of watch streamer to the flag pole in memory of her husband.

"It was pretty amazing. It means a lot; it means that my husband will not be forgotten."

The Fresno County Peace Officers Memorial now has 60 names etched into stone.

Sgt. Rod Lucas was a rock in the community, especially back in Tranquillity.

Jami said, "He touched so many lives, so many lives."

Lucas died at the age of 46 leaving behind a wife and four kids. Jami says she sees a lot of him in 12-year-old Elijah.

Sheriff Mims praised all the fallen officers and their families.

"Their courage and their sacrifice will not be forgotten."
Related Topics:
societyofficer killedfresno county sheriff departmentfresnoFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
New procedure to help people lose weight adds to the stomach instead of shrinking it
Expert gives pet owners tips on how to protect pets from the Valley heat
Local AC professional gives tips on how to keep your summer cool
59 Days of Code competition beginning to heat up in Downtown Fresno
More fresno
SOCIETY
Mariachi: Heart, soul and passion
Dedicated teacher finishes lesson plan during labor
Merced County Spring Fair
President Trump agrees to end import ban on lemons from Argentina
More Society
Top Stories
Merced County authorities arrest former priest on child porn charges for second time
Suspect in critical condition after deputy involved in a shooting near Minkler
House approves President Trump's health care bill, the American Health Care Act of 2017
Fresno Police need help looking for missing 11-year-old boy
Panthers' Oher accused of assaulting Uber driver
One injured, one detained in Southeast Fresno shooting
U.S. prosecutors can't find El Chapo's $14 billion fortune
Show More
Fire destroys abandoned building in Central Fresno
Trump says Obamacare 'dead' after GOP health bill passes House
Large fire at Southeast Fresno apartment complex leaves at least a dozen people displaced
Police looking for woman seen in surveillance video damaging government vehicle
Man arrested in Madera County after threatening to shoot someone over spilled coffee
More News
Top Video
Merced County authorities arrest former priest on child porn charges for second time
Suspect in critical condition after deputy involved in a shooting near Minkler
New procedure to help people lose weight adds to the stomach instead of shrinking it
Fresno Police need help looking for missing 11-year-old boy
More Video