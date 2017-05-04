Latest officer lost in the line of duty added to the Fresno County Peace Officers Memorial

The colors were presented with sirens blaring-- a reminder of the dangers officers face every day. Sgt. Rod Lucas died on Halloween last year-- a colleague's gun accidentally discharged."What do you want people to know about Rod? He was a hero. He was my superman," said Jami Lucas, wife.Fellow officers, family, and friends gathered in Courthouse Park."We gather to remember the valor and sacrifices these officers and their families made to protect the rest of us," said Margaret Mims, Fresno County Sheriff.Jami added an end of watch streamer to the flag pole in memory of her husband."It was pretty amazing. It means a lot; it means that my husband will not be forgotten."The Fresno County Peace Officers Memorial now has 60 names etched into stone.Sgt. Rod Lucas was a rock in the community, especially back in Tranquillity.Jami said, "He touched so many lives, so many lives."Lucas died at the age of 46 leaving behind a wife and four kids. Jami says she sees a lot of him in 12-year-old Elijah.Sheriff Mims praised all the fallen officers and their families."Their courage and their sacrifice will not be forgotten."