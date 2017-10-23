Latino Life: Ballet Hispanico coming to Fresno

Ballet Hispanico from New York City is coming to Downtown Fresno next month thanks to the Lively Arts Foundation.The ballet company celebrates and explores the Latino heritage and its multiple Latin cultures through dance.The performance will include the works of three Latina choreographers. Ballet Hispanico takes the stage Saturday, November 4th at the Saroyan Theatre. Get ticket information at Ticketmaster 800-745-3000 www.livelyarts.org 877-608-5883