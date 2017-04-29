Latino Life: Fresno County Youth Summit Coming to Reedley

Local youth have an opportunity to take a step towards healthier choices. The Fresno County Youth Summit will be held in May. It's organized by the California Health Collaborative.The CHC is a non-profit organization that offers several programs focusing on improving the health of individuals. CHC, along with a group of youth and community partners are hosting the 2017 Fresno County Youth Summit at the Reedley CollegeForum Hall on Saturday, May 6th from 8:30 to 2:30 p.m.More than two hundred high school students from Fresno County are expected to attend this free event. Preregistration is required.Keynote speaker is Action News anchor Graciela Moreno.There are several workshops that focus on substance abuse and violence prevention, professional and personal development, and teen health issues. They will be provided with real world knowledge and they will be developing skills in each workshop.Some of the topics include prescription drug abuse prevention, marijuana use prevention, distracted drivingHaide Medina - Program Coordinator and Stephanie Gonzalez - Outreach Specialist(559)221-6315