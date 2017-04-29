Latino Life: Guitar Gift For Merced Boy

An act of kindness in Merced is music to a boy's ears. Chenoweth Elementary sixth grader Julianna Baez paid it forward after her classmate lost his prized possession.Joe Tapetillo was gifted a new guitar after his was stolen. Joe's home recently caught fire and was then burglarized.His prized guitar was one of the items taken. After learning he was upset about his lost instrument, Julianna told her father. Alejandro Baez then donated one of his guitars to the boy. He surprised Joe with the instrument so the boy can pursue his passion for music.