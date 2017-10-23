Latino Life: Local Heroes will be honored in Southeast Fresno

Local community heroes will be honored for their work in Fresno. The Southeast Fresno Community Economic Development Association is dedicated to the promotion of economic prosperity for all Southeast Fresno residents by creating and expanding opportunities in employment, education, housing, recreation, and entrepreneurship. It also supports projects that improve the recreational opportunities of Southeast Fresno residents while promoting a healthy community life.SEFCEDA will honor local trailblazers who have opened doors and created a positive path for others to follow. It is hosting its 6th Annual Trailblazers for Prosperity Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at the Fresno Fairgrounds. H. Spees will be the keynote speaker.Rev. Juan Saavedra and Jose Leon Barraza sat down with Latino Life host Graciela Moreno to discuss this year's luncheon. www.sefceda.org (559) 708-7101.