Latino Life: Noche en el Barrio promises food, fun and fundraising

Fundraiser with a Dia De Los Muertos theme (KFSN)

Aired Sunday, October 22, 2017
It's a party like no other. Many fundraisers will have food and a silent auction. How many give you the opportunity to celebrate Dia de los Muertos a little early?

Fresno Barrios Unidos is hosting its annual fundraiser called Noche en el Barrio Friday, October 27th from 5:00p.m to 9:00p.m. at the Dante Club in Fresno.

The fun includes folklorico dancers and activities that include face painting with a Dia de los Muertos style.

The centerpieces will also have a Dia de los Muertos theme. Fresno Barrios Unidos interim director Javier Guerrero and Lupe Romo Ramirez sat with Latino Life host Graciela Moreno to discuss this year's event and the work to help young students live healthier lives.
www.brownpapertickets.com

www.fresnobarriosunidos.org
